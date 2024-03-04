Today, March 4, is the last date to apply for the Manager (Credit Analyst) position in the State Bank of India (SBI). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 50 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 25 years to 35 years as on December 1, 2023. The upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduate (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution and MBA (Finance) /PGDBA /PGDBM /MMS (Finance) /CA /CFA /ICWA.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) is Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC category candidates and no fees/intimation charges are applicable for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Steps to apply for Manager posts 2024

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on the “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICER ON REGULAR BASIS – CREDIT ANALYST (MMGS-III) (Apply Online from 13.02.2024 to 04.03.2024)” link Now click on the apply link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The selection will be on the basis of shortlisting and interview.