SBI recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for AM, Manager and other posts at sbi.co.in
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in.
The State Bank of India (SBI) will today, March 4, close the online application window for the posts of Assistant Manager (Security Analyst), Deputy Manager (Security Analyst), Manager (Security Analyst), and Assistant General Manager (Application Security). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 vacancies, of which 23 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager (Security Analyst), 51 for Deputy Manager (Security Analyst), 3 for Manager (Security Analyst) and 3 for Assistant General Manager (Application Security).
Application Fee
The application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) are Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC category candidates and no fees/intimation charges are applicable for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for AM, Manager and other posts 2024
Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers
Click on the “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN STATE BANK OF INDIA ON REGULAR BASIS (Apply Online from 13.02.2024 to 04.03.2024)” link
Now click on the apply link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit
Download and take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The selection will be on the basis of shortlisting and interview.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.