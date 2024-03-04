The State Bank of India ( SBI ) will today, March 4, close the online application window for the posts of Assistant Manager (Security Analyst), Deputy Manager (Security Analyst), Manager (Security Analyst), and Assistant General Manager (Application Security). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sbi.co.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 vacancies, of which 23 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager (Security Analyst), 51 for Deputy Manager (Security Analyst), 3 for Manager (Security Analyst) and 3 for Assistant General Manager (Application Security).

Application Fee

The application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) are Rs 750 for General/EWS/OBC category candidates and no fees/intimation charges are applicable for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for AM, Manager and other posts 2024

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on the “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN STATE BANK OF INDIA ON REGULAR BASIS (Apply Online from 13.02.2024 to 04.03.2024)” link Now click on the apply link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The selection will be on the basis of shortlisting and interview.