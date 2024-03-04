GIC Scale I admit card 2024 released at gicre.in; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.gicre.in.
The General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) has released the admit card for the Scale I Officer posts in the Corporation. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website gicre.in/en.
The online exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 9, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 85 Scale I Officer vacancies in the corporation.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download GIC Scale I admit card 2024
Visit the official website gicre.in/en
On the homepage, click on the GIC Scale I admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download GIC Scale I admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.