The General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) has released the admit card for the Scale I Officer posts in the Corporation. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website gicre.in/en.

The online exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 9, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 85 Scale I Officer vacancies in the corporation.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download GIC Scale I admit card 2024

  1. Visit the official website gicre.in/en

  2. On the homepage, click on the GIC Scale I admit card 2024 link

  3. Key in your login details and submit

  4. Check and download the admit card

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download GIC Scale I admit card 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.