The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Head Teacher under Education Department, Govt of Bihar under Advt. No. 25/2024). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from March 11 to April 2, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40247 Head Teacher posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the exam schedule of TRE 3.0 – School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 15th — from 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM and from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM, and on March 16th — from 12.00 PM to 2.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 87,774 vacancies.

Direct link to TRE 3.0 exam schedule.