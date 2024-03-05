Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has announced the results of the Additional Private Secretary (APS) post. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in .

A total of 5889 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Stage II examination. The Stage I exam was conducted on January 7, 2024, in 5 districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar and Meerut.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 331 APS vacancies.

Steps to download UPPSC APS result 2024

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the APS result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download APS result 2024.