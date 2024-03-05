Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Curator/ Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director Written (Objective) Competitive Examination under Advt. No. 65/2020. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates can submit objections, if any, by March 7, 2024. The exam was conducted on February 4, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Curator/Research & Publication Officer/ Assistant Director Competitive Exam answer key link The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Paper I provisional answer key.

Direct link to Paper I provisional answer key.

Meanwhile, the Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Head Master and Head Teacher. Candidates will be able to apply for the posts from March 11 to April 2, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40247 Head Teacher posts and 6061 Head Master posts.

Here’s the Head Teacher official notice.

Here’s the Head Master official notice.