The All India Management Association ( AIMA ) will close the online application window for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) (CBT) 2024. Eligible can apply for the exam on the official website mat.aima.in.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted on March 10, 2024. The admit card will be released on March 8 (5.00 PM). The result is likely to be out in the 3rd week of March 2024.

Graduates in any discipline including Final year students of Graduate Courses are qualified to register for the exam.

Application Fee

The application fee for MAT 2024 is Rs 2100. Candidates can also opt for an additional test mode by paying a fee of Rs 1200 more.

Steps to register for MAT 2024

Visit the official website mat.aima.in On the homepage, click on ‘Register’ Complete the step 1 registration form and login Opt for the test mode, fill out the form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the duly filled form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MAT 2024.

About MAT 2024

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised National Level test being administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. The Govt. of India, Ministry of Education approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. Any B-School - national or international - can consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the Score Cards issued to the candidates.