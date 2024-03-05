The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has declared the results of the Uttrakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Main Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

As per the notification, a total of 55 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round. The Main exam was conducted from December 5 to 9, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 vacancies.

Steps to download Civil Judge Main result 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Judge Mains result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the Civil Judge Main result 2024.