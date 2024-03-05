The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor in various disciplines. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in from March 20 to April 20, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 38 Assistant Professor posts in various disciplines under the Skill Development and Technical Education Department of the Government of Odisha.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The minimum age limit for this post is 21 years as on April 20, 2024. There is no maximum age limit for this post.

Educational qualification: Ph.D Degree in the relevant field and First Class or equivalent at either Bachelor's or Master's level in relevant branch. More details in the notification.

Candidates are advised to check further eligibility criteria, concessions, research requirements, pay scale and more information regarding the posts in the official advertisement Number 32 of 2023-2024 published on the Commission’s website.

Selection Process

Commission will shortlist the eligible candidates for the interview in the ration of 1:4 based on their research score.