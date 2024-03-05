The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has commenced the online registration process for the Sub-Inspector Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI) Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ssc.gov.in till March 28. The application edit/correction window will be open from March 30 to 31.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4187 posts which 125 vacancies are for Male candidates in Delhi Police, 61 vacancies for Female SI candidates in Delhi Police and the remaining 4001 vacancies are for SI candidates in the Central Armed Police Forces. The recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be held from May 9 to 13, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 20-25 years as on August 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or equivalent to qualify for the examination.

Application Fee

Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) are exempted from paying the fee.

Here’s the SSC Delhi SI, CAPF exam 2024 notice.

Steps to register for SSC Delhi Police SI,CAPF exam 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in Under quick links, click on ‘Apply’ Complete the step 1 registration form and proceed Login, select post, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout

Direct link to register for the SSC SI, CAPF exam 2024.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a Preliminary examination (Paper-I), qualifying PET/PST Test and a Main examination (Paper-II).