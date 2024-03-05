The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the Preliminary Examination (CBRE) for the post of Vital Statistics Assistant-2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

The Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) is scheduled to be conducted on March 11 and 12, 2024. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 234 Vital Statistics Assistant posts.

Steps to download VSA 2023 admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the VSA 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download VSA 2023 admit card.