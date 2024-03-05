The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has released the vacancy notification for various Group A, Group B and Group C posts in the Board. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the roles on the official website cbse.gov.in from March 12 to April 11.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 118 vacancies to the posts of Assistant Secretary, Accounts Officer, Junior Translator, Junior Engineer, Accountant and Junior Accountant posts in various departments of the CBSE.

Vacancy Details

Group A posts - 67 posts

Group B posts - 24 posts

Group C posts - 27 posts

Here’s the official notification.

According to the notification, candidates can expect a separate detailed notification including eligibility criteria, age relaxation, examination fee, pay scale, examination cities, important instructions, scheme and syllabus of examination, mode of selection etc. on the Board’s website in due course of time.