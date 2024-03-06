The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) will soon release the admit card for the TRE 3.0 – School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. As per the notification, the applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from March 7, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 15th — 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM, and March 16th — 12.00 PM to 2.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 87,774 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download TRE 3.0 admit card 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the TRE 3.0 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference