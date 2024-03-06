The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has release the provisional answer key of the recruitment for the various posts under Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The exam was conducted from March 1 to 4, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1051 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link for various posts under Agriculture Department The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

General Hindi answer key

General Knowledge answer key

Agronomy – I answer key

Agronomy – II answer key

Agriculture Engineering – I answer key

Agriculture Engineering – II answer key

Plant Protection – I answer key

Plant Protection – II answer key