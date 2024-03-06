AP SET 2024 application window closes today; apply now at apset.net.in
Candidates can apply at apset.net.in without late fee.
The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam will close the online application window for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET 2024) today, March 6. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website apset.net.in. The last date to apply for the exam with the late fee is March 30, 2024.
The exam is scheduled for April 28 and the admit card will be available to download from April 19. AP SET 2024 will be conducted for recruitment and promotions of Lecturers/ Assistant Professors in Universities and degree colleges. More details in the notification below:
Application Fee
The applicant from the OC /EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1200. The application fee for BC-A, BC-B, BC-C, BC-D, and BC-E category candidates is Rs 1000 and Rs 700 applies to SC/ ST/ PWD/ Transgender candidates.
Steps to apply for AP SET 2024
Visit the official website apset.net.in
On the homepage, click on the Registration link
Register yourself, make the payment and fill up the application form
Submit and download the form
Take a printout for future reference
