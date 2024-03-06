The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay or IIT Bombay has announced the results for the Common Entrance Exam for Design 2024 ( CEED 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ceed.iitb.ac.in.

CEED 2024 was conducted on January 21, 2024.

Steps to download CEED result 2024

Visit the official websites www.ceed.iitb.ac.in Click on the CEED results 2024 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CEED result 2024.

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2024 ( UCEED 2024 ) results are likely to be released on March 8, 2023. The score card will be released on March 11, 2024.