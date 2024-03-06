The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application window for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2024 today, March 6. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website dbt.ntaonline.in . The application correction window will open from March 8 to 9, 2024.

The exam will be conducted on April 20, 2024. The Computer Based Test (CBT) for GAT-B and BET will be conducted from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The admit card release date will be announced later.

Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

Here’s the official notification.

Here’s the Information Bulletin.

Application Fee Examination General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL)/ EWS SC/ST/PwD GAT-B Rs 1200 Rs 600 BET Rs 1200 Rs 600 GAT-B & BET (Both) Rs 2400 Rs 1200

Steps to register for NTA GAT-B/BET 2024

Visit the official website dbt.ntaonline.in On the homepage, click on the GAT-B & BET 2024 online application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference