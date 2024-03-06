The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( R PSC ) has announced the dates for the third phase of Interview Stage of the Junior Legal Officer (JLO) Exam 2023 today, March 6. Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

According to the notification, the RPSC JLO recruitment 2023 interviews are scheduled to be conducted from March 12 to 14, 2024. The RPSC JLO exam was conducted on November 4 and 5, 2023. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 140 JLO vacancies .

The notification also states that the admit cards for the interview stage will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time.

Steps to download JLO admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Once live, click on the JLO 2023 admit card link on the homepage Key in your credentials and login The admit card will appear on the screen Check and download a copy of the admit card Take a printout for future reference