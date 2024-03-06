The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has deferred the Himachal Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2023 or (HP SET 2023). The revised schedule will be released in due course of time, notifies the Commission.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on March 17, 2024.

“Apropos this Commission’s notice dated 20.01.2024 whereby tentative schedule for the conduct of HP State Eligibility Test-2023 was issued for 17.03.2024. It is for information of all concerned that said State Eligibility Test-2023 has been postponed. The next date of said examination/test will be notified in due course of time,” reads the notification.

HP SET 2023 will be conducted for 24 subjects and is the qualifying examination for candidates who wish to be employed as Assistant Professor at Universities and institutions located in Himachal Pradesh.