The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) has declared the results for the Assistant Main exam 2023 today, March 6. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the provisional selection list from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in .

The RBI Assistant Preliminary examination was conducted on November 18 and 19. The results were declared on December 15. Candidates who qualified the Preliminary exam attempted the Main exam on December 31.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 450 vacancies through a country-wide competitive examination.

“This list is provisional, subject to the candidate clearing Language Proficiency Test (LPT), being found medically fit and submitting acceptable documentary evidence in respect of all eligibility criteria such as Age, Educational qualification, Category, Caste Certificate as per the Government of India approved formats etc and relieving letter from the previous employer as stipulated in our advertisement referred above. Reference is also drawn towards para 3 (III) of the advertisement, whereby all candidates will have to appear for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The test shall be of qualifying nature and only those candidates who qualify in the said test shall be considered for appointment in the Bank,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RBI Assistant result

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, click on ‘Current Vacancies’ > ‘Results’ Click on the link for RBI Assistant Main exam results 2023 Now click on the PDF link to View the result Check and download a copy of the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download RBI Assistant Result 2023.

Selection Process

Selection will be through Preliminary examination, Main examination and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).