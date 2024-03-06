The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board ( WBPRB ) has announced the final results of the Lady Constable recruitment drive in West Bengal Police 2023 today, March 6. Eligible candidates can download the final result from the official website wbpolice.gov.in .

The WB Police Lady Constable Final Written exam was conducted on January 21, 2024. The WBP recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1420 Lady Constable vacancies . The pay scale is Level-6 in the pay matrix [Rs 22,700 - Rs. 58,500]. The Lady Constable final exam result was announced on February 9 and the interviews for shortlisted candidates were conducted from February 22 to 29.

Steps to download WB Police results

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ Click on Recruitment to the post of Lady Constables in West Bengal Police 2023 Now click on the link to download list of selected candidates Check and download a copy of the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download WB Police result.

Selection Process

The posts of Lady Constable shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the WBPRB .