The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the revised schedule for the TRE 3.0 – School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. As per the notification, the examination for Class 9 to 10 scheduled for March 16th has been postponed. The exam for Class 1 to 5 and Class 6 to 8 will be held as per schedule on March 15th in two shifts — 9.30 to 12.00 PM and from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 87,774 vacancies.

Steps to download TRE 3.0 revised schedule

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the TRE 3.0 revised schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

