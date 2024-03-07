The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) will today, March 7, open the online application correction window for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024. Eligible candidates will be able to make changes to their forms at upsconline.nic.in from March 7 to 13, 2024.

The number of vacancies to be filled through CSE is approximately 1056. The final number of vacancies may undergo change after getting a firm number of vacancies from Cadre Controlling Authorities, reads the notice.

The UPSC CSE prelim exam 2024 will be held on May 26. The exam shall comprise of two compulsory papers of 200 marks each. Both the question papers will be of the objective type (multiple choice questions) and each will be of two hours duration. The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The question papers will be set both in Hindi and English.

Steps to make changes to UPSC CSE 2024 form

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to the CSE 2024 form correction link Key in your details and login Make the necessary changes and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference