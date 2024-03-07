The Kakatiya University, Warangal has commenced the online application process for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2024) for MBA and MCA programmes for the Academic Year 2024-25 in the Telangana State. Interested candidates can register on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in till April 30, 2024. The last date to submit the form with a late fee of Rs 250 and Rs 500 is May 17 and May 27, respectively.

The correction window will open from May 17 to 20, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 4 and 5. The admit card will be released on May 28, 2024. The Preliminary answer key will be released on June 15, 2024. The results are likely to be announced on June 28, 2024.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST and differently able candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 550, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to all the other candidates.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s TS ICET 2024 notification.

Steps to apply for TS ICET 2024

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Application Fee Payment’ link Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill up the application form Fill in the required details and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.