The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has released the interview schedule for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS) exam 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website psc.cg.gov.in in due course of time.

This year, CGPSC has notified a total of 15 vacancies for the role of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.



The CGPSC VAS interview is scheduled for 38 candidates on March 18 and 19 in two sessions Morning Session commencing at 10.00 AM and Afternoon Session commencing at 2.00 PM. Candidates are required to bring their completed application forms, required documents and their admit cards to the Interview.

Steps to download CGPSC VAS admit card

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Once live, on the homepage click on the link to download VAS exam 2023 admit card Key in your credentials and login The CGPSC VAS 2023 admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a written test, a Physical interview and document verification process.