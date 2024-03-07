The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission ( JKPSC ) has declared the result for the J and K Civil Services (Judicial) Main 2023 Exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results on the official website jkpsc.nic.in .

The Main exam was conducted from November 8 to 20, 2023. A total of 1162 candidates had been declared qualified to appear for the Main exam.



The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 69 vacancies.

Steps to download Judicial Service Main result 2023

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Services (Judicial) Main exam result 2023 link The PDF for JKPSC HJS Main exam will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the result Take a printout for future reference