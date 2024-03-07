The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Personal Assistant (PA) in the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) today, March 7. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upsconline.nic.in till March 27 (upto 6.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 323 PA posts in the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be below the age of 30 years as on March 27, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised University. The essential qualifications for this post (including typing speed) are mentioned in the official notification below:

Here’s the official recruitment notice.

Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25.

Steps to apply for EPFO PA recruitment 2024

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Click on Application for Personal Assistant in Employee Provident Fund Organisation : 2024 Complete step 1 OTR registration Fill out the form, upload photographs, pay the fee and submit Download a copy of the duly filled form Take a printout for future reference

