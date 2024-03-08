The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay or IIT Bombay has announced the results of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2024 ( UCEED 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.uceed.iitb.ac.in .

“UCEED 2024 Results are now available to view at Candidate portal after log-in. Score Cards can be downloaded from the portal from March 11 onwards,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on January 21, 2024.

Steps to download UCEED result 2024

Visit the official websites uceed.iitb.ac.in Click on the UCEED results 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UCEED result 2024.