Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has announced the results of the MP Police Constable recruitment test 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on August 12, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 7000+ vacancies.

Steps to download MP Police Constable result 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the MP Police Constable result 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

