The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the results of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website afcat.cdac.in.

The recruitment drive aims to up a total of 317 vacancies. The exams were conducted on February 16, 17 and 18, 2024.

Steps to download IAF AFCAT 01/2024 result

  1. Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the AFCAT 01/2024 result link

  3. Key in your login details and submit

  4. Check and download the result

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AFCAT 01/2024 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.