APSC Computer Operator 2024 notification released; apply from March 14
Candidates can apply for the posts at apsc.nic.in from March 14 to April 13, 2024.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the official notification for recruitment to the post of Computer Operator in Assam Public Service Commission under Advt. No. 07/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in from March 14 to April 13, 2024.
The recruitment drive aim to fill up a total of 17 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2024.
Educational Qualification: Class 12th passed from the Govt. recognised board/ council. Candidates must have good working knowledge of office productivity software tools (independent of any operating system i.e., MS Windows, Linux, Mac etc.) such as — (i) Word Processor, (ii) Spreadsheet, (iii) Presentation Graphics, etc). More details in the official notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 47.20.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.