The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh ( JEECUP ) is likely to release the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2024 ( UPJEE 2024 ) today, March 10. Once released, the applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in .

The exams are scheduled to be conducted from March 16 to 22, 2024. The result will be declared on April 8, 2024.

UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can check eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s JEECUP 2024 Information Bulletin.

Steps to download JEECUP admit card 2024

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on JEECUP admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference