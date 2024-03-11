The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) will today, March 11, close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Architect under Building Construction Department, Govt. of Bihar under Advt. No. 23/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 106 Assistant Architect vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 37 years as on August 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor in Architecture from any recognised university. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Architect application link Fill out the registration form, pay the fee, and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference