Union Bank of India ( UBI ) has released the recruitment exam admit cards for the post of Specialist Officers 2024-25. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 17, 2024. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 606 Specialist Officer posts.

Steps to download SO admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.unionbankofindia.co.in Go to Recruitments—Union Bank Recruitment Project 2024-25 (Specialist Officers) Click on the SO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted)/ Screening of applications and/ or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/ eligible candidates. The Bank reserves the absolute right to decide as to whether to use all or any of these modes for selection for the notified posts.