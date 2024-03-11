The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Senior Scientific Officer (SSO) in various departments. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hpsc.gov.in till March 26, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 23 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Senior Scientific Officer (Explosive): 01

Senior Scientific Officer (Scene of Crime): 04

Senior Scientific Officer (Toxicology): 04

Senior Scientific Officer (Psychology): 05

Senior Scientific Officer (NDPS): 02

Senior Scientific Officer (DNA): 03

Senior Scientific Officer (Ballistics): 03

Senior Scientific Officer (Lie-Detection): 01

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notifications.

Direct link to SSO (Explosive) notice.

Direct link to SSO (Scene of Crime) notice.

Direct link to SSO (Toxicology) notice.

Direct link to SSO (Psychology) notice.

Direct link to SSO (NDPS) notice.

Direct link to SSO (DNA) notice.

Direct link to SSO (Ballistics) notice.

Direct link to SSO (Lie-Detection) notice.

Application Fee

For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.