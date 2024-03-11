The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the indicative notification for different categories of District Cadre posts of Teachers in Government Schools under ST, SC development, M and BCW Department. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website www.osssc.gov.in April 1 to 25, 2024. The last date to submit the form is April 30, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2629 posts.

Applicants will be able to check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details in the detailed notification.

Here’s the short notification.

Meanwhile, the registrations for CRE III, IV 2023 are underway at osssc.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for CRE III 2023 and CRE IV 2023 till March 15 and March 20, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5348 posts, of which 2453 vacancies are for CRE III and 2895 are for the CRE IV.

Steps to apply for CRE III and IV 2023

