The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has started the registration process for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website wbpolice.gov.in till April 7, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 464 Sub-Inspector posts, of which 264 vacancies are for Unarmed Branch (164 Male, 100 Female) and 200 for Armed Branch.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 30 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicant must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

The registration fee for all categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only) is Rs 270, whereas SC, ST category candidates (West Bengal only) will have to pay the processing fee of Rs 20 only.

Steps to apply for SI posts 2024

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to the Recruitment tab Click on “Recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector(Unarmed Branch) and Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) in West Bengal Police 2024” Now go to the application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SI posts 2024.