The Indian Institute of Science ( IISc ), Bengaluru is likely to declare the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering ( GATE 2024 ) results on March 16. Once released, candidates can download their results from the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in .

The score card will be made available by March 23, 2024. GATE 2024 was held from February 3 to 11, 2024.

Steps to download GATE 2024 result

Visit the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in On the homepage, go to the GATE 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.