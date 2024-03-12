The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for direct recruitment of various trades of Junior Instructor-2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from March 13 to April 11, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1821 Junior Instructor posts.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category/ BC (creamy layer)/ EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for RSSB Junior Instructor posts

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Instructor 2024 posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference