The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board ( DSSSB ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Caretaker, Accounts Assistant, Personal Assistant and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in from March 19 to April 17, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 650 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability), and Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees.