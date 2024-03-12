The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has opened the online application window for recruitment to the post of Technical Officer (Textiles) today, March 12. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.wb.gov.in till April 2, 2024.



The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 27 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicant should not be more than the age of 36 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: A degree in Handloom or Textiles Technology from any University or recognized College or Institute with 02 (two) years working experience in Textiles or Handloom Industry Or diploma in Handloom or Textiles Technology from any University or recognized College or Institute with 05 (five) years working experience in Textiles or Handloom Industry. Knowledge of Bengali or Nepali speaking and writing;

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 210 is applicable.

Steps to apply for WBPSC Tech Officer posts

Visit the official website psc.wb.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Now click on ‘Apply Now’ and go to the application link for Tech Officer posts Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for WBPSC TO posts 2024.