The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Physical Training Instructor (PTI) and Librarian (Sanskrit College Education). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till April 10, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 posts in the Commission out of which 20 posts are for Physical Training Instructor and 20 posts are for Librarians.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 years and 40 years as on January 1, 2025. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

For PTI posts - Master Degree in Physical Education and Sports OR Physical Education OR Sports Science with 55% Marks.

For Librarian posts - Master Degree in Library Science / Information Science / Documentation Science with Minimum 55% Marks. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to apply for PTI, Librarian posts 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference