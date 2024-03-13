The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Inspector, Finance Department. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in .

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, Candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/ 0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help Desk will be active from 11.03.2024 to 17.03.2024 during office hours only,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 17, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 Inspector posts.

Steps to download Inspector admit card 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Inspector admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Inspector admit card 2024.