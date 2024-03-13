The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission ( JKPSC ) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Medical Officer (Allopathic), Medical Officer (Backlog), Deputy Medical Superintendent (GMC Srinagar and GMC Jammu) and others. As per the notification, the exams are scheduled to be conducted on March 17, 2024. The detailed schedule is available on the official website.

The admit card will be released at 5.00 PM today, March 13, 2024, on the Commission’s official website jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates are directed to read the instructions mentioned in the admit card carefully.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link available for March 17 exams Key in our loin details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference