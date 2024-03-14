NTA AISSEE results 2024 announced; download link here
Candidates can download their results from the official website nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2024 today, March 14. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website exams.nta.ac.in.
“Admissions in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools will be through e-Counselling mode only. Candidates are required to register themselves at https://pesa.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling/ to move to the next stage of the process for admission to Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools through e-counselling,” reads the notification.
AISSEE 2024 was conducted on January 28, 2024, at 450 centres for admissions to Class 6th and 9th.
Steps to download NTA AISSEE result 2024
Visit the official website nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the AISSEE 2023 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to AISSEE result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.