Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test 2024 or TS PECET 2024. Interested candidates can apply for the exams on the official website tsche.ac.in till May 15, 2024, without late fee. The last date for submitting the forms with a late fee of Rs 2000 is May 31, 2024.

The exam is scheduled for June 10 to 13, 2024. The Physical and Skill Test will commence on June 10 at Satavahana University, Karimnagar.

Here’s TS PECET 2024 exam schedule.

Eligibility Criteria

For B.PEd: The candidates should have appeared or passed three-year degree examination recognized by any University in Telangana State or any other University recognized as equivalent thereto and should have completed 19 years of age as on July 1, 2024.

For D.PEd: The candidates should have appeared or passed Intermediate or equivalent course recognized by Government of Telangana State and should have completed 16 years of age as on July 1, 2024.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 900 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for TS PECET 2024

Visit the official website pecet.tsche.ac.in Click on, “Application Fee Payment” Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill out the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference