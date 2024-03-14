HPSCB recruitment 2024 underway for 232 Jr Clerk posts at hpscb.com; here’s the link to apply
Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpscb.com till March 31.
The Himachal Pradesh State Co-Operative Bank (HPSCB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Junior Clerk. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpscb.com till March 31.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 232 Junior Clerk positions in the Bank.
Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: Candidates should be above 18 years of age and below 45 years of age as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.
Educational qualifications: 10+2 with 50% marks or Graduate or above of a recognised University. Provided that the candidate should have passed Matriculation and 10+2 from any School/Institution situated within Himachal Pradesh. This condition shall, however, not apply to Bonafide Himachalis. More details in the advertisement.
Here’s the detailed notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Fee in Rupees (Non-Refundable)
|General/OBC of Himachal
|Rs 1000
|EWS of Himachal
|Rs 800
|SC/ST/IRDP/BPL/ANTODAYA of Himachal
|Rs 800
|Female candidates of all categories
|Rs 800
Steps to apply for HPSCB Jr Clerk 2024
- Visit the official website hpscb.com
- On the homepage, click Live link to apply for the post of Junior Clerks
- Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed with the application
- Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
- Download a copy and take a printout of the dully filled form
Direct link to apply for Junior Clerk at HPSCB.
For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.