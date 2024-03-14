DSSSB recruitment 2024: Apply for 40 DEO, Chowkidar and other posts from March 20
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in from March 20 to April 18.
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Book Binder, Data entry operator Grade-A, Sweeper/Safai karamchari, Chowkidar and Driver/Staff car driver (Grade II). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in from March 20 to April 18 (11.00 PM).
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
- Book Binder: 01
- Data entry operator Grade-A: 02
- Sweeper/Safai Karamchari: 12
- Chowkidar: 13
- Driver/Staff car driver (Grade II): 12
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability), and Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.