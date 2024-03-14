The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has announced vacancies to the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer under Advt. No. 36 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in from April 3 to May 3, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies to the post of Assistant Fisher Officer.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational Qualification: A candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree in Fishery Science (B.F.Sc.) from a recognised University in India or abroad.

Candidates are advised to go through the advertisement post on the website thoroughly for information on pay scale, reservation/relaxations, scheme and syllabus of examination and other details.

Steps to apply for OPSC AFO posts 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Once live click on the OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Main Written examination and a viva-voce test.