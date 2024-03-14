The Government of AP, Department of School Education has released the final answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 ( AP TET 2024 ) today, March 14. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website aptet.apcfss.in .

The AP TET 2024 exam was conducted from February 27 to March 9 in two shifts. The provisional answer keys and candidate response sheets were released on March 4. The final answer key has been prepared taking into consideration the valid objections raised by the candidates. The results will be calculated based on the final answer key and are expected on the Department’s website shortly.

Steps to download AP TET answer key 2024

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in On the homepage, click on the link to download final answer key Select the subject and session for the answer key you want to view The final answer key for the selected subject/session will appear on screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AP TET 2024 answer key.

To qualify the examination, the applicants from the unreserved category must secure a minimum of 60 percent marks. However, candidates belonging to the BC category, and SC, ST, PwD, ex-servicemen should attain 50% and 40%, respectively.